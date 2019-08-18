SF Gate:

Kings County is warning vape users to avoid buying cannabis e-cigarettes on the street after seven people in Hanford were hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a potentially fatal lung toxin.

The seven suffered pneumonia-like symptoms associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to the alert, issued Wednesday. They include a feeling of not being able to get enough air in one’s lungs, rapid breathing, low blood-oxygen level, low blood pressure, extreme fatigue and confusion.

All of the victims had been vaping either cannabis or CBD oils from cartridges purchased at temporary “pop-up shops” in the last month. No infectious agent was immediately identified.