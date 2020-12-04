SF Gate:

Health officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and the city of Berkeley announced in a joint press conference Friday they will enact a regional stay-at-home order more quickly than the state’s timeline presented by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.

By taking the step, these six jurisdictions are calling on people to stay home and closing all sectors of business except retail and essential operations.

“We are entering an especially dangerous period of the epidemic,” said Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano, noting daily cases in his county. “I don’t think we can wait for the state’s restrictions to go in effect later this month. That’s why we’re making temporary steps now. We must act swiftly.”

“Until we get through this wave, we should not meet with anyone outside your household even if it is outside,” said Dr. Lisa Hernandez, health officer for the city of Berkeley. “If you have a social bubble, it is now popped.”

The order will take effect in Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco and the city of Berkeley on Sunday, Dec. 6; in Alameda on Monday, Dec. 7; and in Marin on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

……

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

-Indoor recreational facilities

-Hair salons and barbershops

-Personal care services

Museums, zoos and aquariums

-Movie theaters

-Wineries

-Bars, breweries and distilleries

-Family entertainment centers

-Cardrooms and satellite wagering

-Limited services

-Live audience sports

-Amusement parks

Here’s what can remain open:

-Outdoor recreational facilities: Only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Overnight stays at campgrounds not permitted.

-Retail: Indoor operation allowed at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

-Shopping centers: Indoor operation allowed at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

-Hotels and lodging: Allowed to open for critical infrastructure support only.

-Restaurants: Permitted only for takeout or pickup.

-Offices: Remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

-Places of worship: Outdoor services only.

-Entertainment production including professional sports: Permitted without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

Read more at SF Gate