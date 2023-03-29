Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ recently compared China holding Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps to the U.S. jailing black people.

Sunny Hostin, one of the idiots on The View, says she has no issue with China keeping Muslims in concentration camps because lots of blacks people are in jail in America. The View is truly the dumbest show in America. pic.twitter.com/QfhMiCttxS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2023

Why does it seem like the hosts of ‘The View’ are in constant competition to see who can say the dumbest thing?

Of course, the U.S. jails people of all colors… if they commit crimes. What China is doing is holding Uyghur Muslims in internment camps for the simple reason of being Uyghur Muslims.

FOX News reports:

Sunny Hostin compared the Chinese internment of Uyghur Muslims to the U.S. on Tuesday and said “they’re putting more Black people in jail here.”

Hostin said she doesn’t see American exceptionalism due to the threats her children face as minorities. “I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems.

They could be solved. Yes, maybe they are putting Muslims in jail in… China,” she began, turning to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “They’re putting a lot more Black people in jail here.” Farah Griffin said earlier in the segment that if America is not the number-one global superpower, it was going to be China and slammed it for its dreadful human rights record. The Chinese Communist Party has long claimed its re-education camps are voluntary, but its forced labor, sterilization and killing of the subjugated peoples has been deemed a genocide internationally.

READ MORE