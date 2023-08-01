IDF veteran self-immolates in Netanya after disability request denied

An IDF veteran in his 30s set himself on fire in Netanya on Tuesday. Magen David Adom paramedics responded to the incident.

The man was rushed to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in serious condition. He was sedated and ventilated and suffered from burns all over his body.

The Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday afternoon that a preliminary investigation had found that the 33-year-old man served in the IDF from 2008-2011.

The man had applied to be recognized as disabled by the IDF, but the application was rejected on the grounds that he was suffering from a mental illness that is not post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and is not related to his military service.

“The Defense Ministry was in continuous contact with his family throughout the examination of the request and expresses wishes for his safety and health,” said the ministry on Tuesday.

