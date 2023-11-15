IDF to Hamas Terrorists Holed Up in Shifa Hospital: Surrender, or We’re Coming for You

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a simple message Wednesday to Hamas terrorists holed up in Shifa Hospital: surrender.

Hamas has used Shifa to hide its leaders, to torture political dissidents, and to conduct other military activities for more than a decade. The terror organization is also thought to have built an extensive network of underground tunnels underneath the hospital. The reason: they know that Israel would never deliberately launch an airstrike on a hospital.

Hospitals have protected status under the law of armed conflict. But abusing hospitals as Hamas does — and using the patients, doctors, and staff as human shields — is a severe violation of international law. Even hospitals can lose their protected status if they are used as military installations; however, it is necessary to evacuate them, to the extent possible, before attacking them.

That is exactly what Israel has done in the last week, as it fought in the area around Shifa Hospital. It refrained from targeting the hospital; it provided safe passage on the east side of the hospital for people who wanted to leave; it helped with evacuations; it provided fuel to the hospital (which Hamas would not let it use); and it brought incubators to assist babies in neonatal units.

