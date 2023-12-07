IDF soldiers suffer eye wounds in Gaza, lose vision

Hundreds of IDF soldiers fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza suffered severe ophthalmologic injuries, with some even losing their vision in one or both eyes, KAN News reported late on Wednesday.According to KAN, most of the eye injuries sustained were caused by IDF fighters not wearing protective gear, namely eye protection equipment, as required during battle.The eye injuries were sustained mostly through close contact with bullet shrapnel and recoil (the backward momentum of a discharging gun), although some fighters suffered direct hits from Hamas terrorists, the report added.

