The terrorist approached an IDF military post and stabbed one of the soldiers that was standing guard.

An IDF soldier was moderately injured in a stabbing attack near Kiryat Arba on Friday afternoon, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit. The terrorist approached a military post where a number of soldiers were standing guard and stabbed one of them before being shot dead by a different soldier. “I didn’t hesitate, and I killed the terrorist,” said Corporal M who shot the terrorist. “As a medic, I gave life-saving medical attention to my team sergeant.” According to Palestinian media, the terrorist was 19-year-old Fadi Muhammed Ratas from the Dheisha refugee camp near Bethlehem. United Hatzalah volunteer Ben Zion Cousin, who was the first respondent on the scene, reported that the injured soldier had been stabbed and injured in his upper body.

