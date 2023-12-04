IDF releases footage of strike it says ‘eliminated’ Hamas commander

Footage shows the IDF demolishing Hamas's main courthouse in the Gaza Strip, known as the Justice Palace.https://t.co/MhoaTgrcHa pic.twitter.com/6UAuiLknwf — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 4, 2023

Newly released footage captures the Israel Defense Forces’ astonishing demolition of the Justice Palace, Hamas’ lavish massive main courthouse, in Gaza, Israeli outlets said Monday.The destruction of the huge complex occurred Sunday, according to the Yeshiva World outlet.“We dedicated the explosion to the memory of all those murdered and the victims who fell on Oct. 7 – we won’t forgive, and we won’t forget,” an IDF commander said of the demolition, according to the outlet.The building was captured last month, and the footage, leaked online, showed what was a controlled blast.

