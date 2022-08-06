The IDF is continuing Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip as over 200 rockets were launched toward Israel in less than 24 hours.

Rocket launches began shortly before 9 p.m., with sirens blaring in southern Israeli communities near the border as well as Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod and Yavne. Sirens were also activated in the central Israeli cities of Rishon Lezion, Holon and Bat Yam, but the IDF later said that the sirens were a false alarm..

By Saturday afternoon, close to 200 rockets had been launched by the terror group toward Israel, with 130 crossing into the Jewish state, most of them intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Others fell in open areas and the sea – and 30 fell within the Strip itself.

On Saturday, sirens were also activated in the city of Modiin, close to Jerusalem.

READ MORE