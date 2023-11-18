IDF lookouts who warned of possible Hamas attack threatened with court martial in bombshell report

IDF lookouts who reported suspicious behavior along the Gaza-Israel border were threatened with court martial when they attempted to alert their commanders, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The lookouts reportedly had been sounding the alarm for months about unusual exercises they were witnessing but felt they were being blown off by their superiors.

One IDF soldier who attempted to raise her concerns to a senior commander directly claims she was told “I don’t want to hear again about this nonsense. If you all bother us again with these things, you’ll be court-martialed.”

Another lookout claims that she was told Hamas is “just a bunch of punks” that “won’t do anything,” by a superior officer.

More here.