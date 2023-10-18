IDF lookouts say their warnings about Hamas were ignored – report

As questions remain about how Israel failed to thwart Hamas’s assault, IDF lookouts told N12 on Monday that they had repeatedly warned their commanders of unusual incidents along the border, but were ignored.”A day before everything happened, I saw people with maps,” said one lookout to N12.

“They were looking at the fence and pointing at it. I told everyone: ‘Listen, something is going to happen. I see them planning things.’ I noticed that something was different on the front. I even told the person next to me in jest: ‘Listen, they’re going to storm our post.’ It just looked different.”The lookout added that despite her warnings, her commanders “discounted” her concerns, telling her “Hamas is just a bunch of punks, they won’t do anything.”

