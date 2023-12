A dog sent by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) into the lair of Hamas terrorists during a firefight last week recorded audio of three Israeli hostages calling for help — but the dog’s media feed was only reviewed Monday, three days after the hostages were killed.

The three — Yotam Haim, 28; Samar Fouad Talalka, 22; and Alon Lulu Shamriz, 26 — were able to escape their captors after the Israeli Golani brigade killed the terrorists. But the IDF did not know they were there.

READ MORE