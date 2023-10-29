IDF deep in Gaza: ‘Intensive fire not seen since Yom Kippur War’

The Israel Defense Forces has recorded several achievements since it launched its ground operation within the northern Gaza Strip, military sources said.In the past few days, forces entered the area while targeting terrorist tunnels from the air, ground, and land. In the second stage, the troops began rapid operations to control extensive sites and clear buildings. In recent days, the IDF has strengthened its presence in the Palestinian territory and started building a security barrier that successfully keeps Hamas terrorists and mortar shells away.According to military sources, during searches, military positions were identified, from which terrorist cells opened fire at the entrenched forces, and very deep tunnels were discovered.

The IDF has maintained secrecy regarding the exposure of these tunnels.

According to reports coming from the area and published by Ynet, “As part of the IDF’s ground activity, they have been conducting intensive fire in the Gaza Strip, which has not been seen to this extent since the Yom Kippur War.

READ MORE