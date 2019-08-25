Jerusalem Post:

Israel struck several targets in the village of Aqraba south of the Syrian capital of Damascus overnight Saturday, thwarting an attack by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps against northern Israel.

According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis, the IRGC Quds Force was planning to strike northern Israel on Thursday by launching several armed drones against the targets.

He added that the cell planning the attack received direct orders from Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran.

“In a major operational effort, we thwarted an attack against Israel by Iranian Quds force and Shiite militias,” Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “I repeat: Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces are operating in every direction against the Iranian aggression. We will continue to work against Iran and its proxies with determination and responsibility for Israel’s security.”