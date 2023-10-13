IDF confirms Gaza Strip raids over past 24 hours to nab terrorists, find hostages

The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed for the first time that its troops have been on the ground inside the Gaza Strip.

“During the last day, the IDF forces carried out local raids in the territory of the Gaza Strip to complete the effort to cleanse the area of ​​terrorists and weapons. In these operations, an effort was also made to locate missing people,” the service said in a statement on its Hebrew-language X account.

Earlier Friday, Israel dropped thousands of fliers in Gaza imploring citizens to “leave immediately” while Hamas urged residents to disregard the orders.

Israel directed the massive evacuation of up to 1.1 million Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip within the next 24 hours ahead of a possible ground invasion targeting Hamas terrorists. Meanwhile, Hamas dismissed the warning and told citizens to “remain steadfast in your homes,” and to “stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war.”

Jews worldwide are advised to take extra caution Friday after Hamas called for a global “day of rage. Israelis abroad were urged to avoid rallies and demonstrations that may turn violent.

The death toll now stands at 1,300 in Israel, including 27 Americans, and another 1,400 in Gaza.

