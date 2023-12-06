IDF bursts through Hamas forces, operating in heart of Khan Yunis

IDF Southern Command Chief Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkleman on Wednesday said in a meeting in southern Gaza with his field commanders that the IDF is continuing to press forward with its invasion of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.On Tuesday, the IDF revealed that its invasion of southern Gaza and Khan Yunis had started Sunday night.According to the IDF, the top field commanders handling the Khan Yunis invasion, including Division 98, the Duvdevan special forces, and various related commando and Givati units, presented Finkleman the status of IDF and enemy forces within the city, the attacks already undertaken, and their future attack plans.

