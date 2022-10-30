Jerusalem Post

Female recruits will undergo various physical and mental screenings to draft into combat positions in the elite search and rescue unit.

For the first time, women will be drafted into the elite Israel Air Force’s 669 Search and Rescue unit beginning this month, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced. Female recruits will undergo various physical and mental screenings to draft into combat positions in the elite unit. The brigade had been closed to women until earlier this year when IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi approved the integration of women. The screenings for Unit 669, which happen once a year, will be made in accordance with the current operational requirements that have been determined by the chief medical officer, the chief infantry and paratroopers’ officer and the IAF’s 7th Wing for Special Forces.

