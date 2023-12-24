IDF achieves ‘full operational control’ of northern Gaza as fighting rages across the strip

The Israeli Defense Forces battled Hamas Saturday in intense fighting in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia – which is also the site of the area’s largest refugee camp.

Thick smoke hung over the town as residents complained of near-constant aerial bombardments and shelling from Israeli tanks.

The assault came after Israel’s chief military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Friday that the IDF had achieved nearly “full operational control” of northern Gaza.

On Saturday, Hagari said that the IDF was continuing to expand its operations in southern Gaza, the Times of Israel reported.

“Upon their entry into new Hamas strongholds, troops are engaged in heavy battles,” Hagari said.

READ MORE