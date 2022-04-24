DAILYMAIL.COM

Authorities continued searching for a missing Army guardsman on Saturday

The soldier, 22, jumped into the Rio Grande on Friday to save drowning migrants

Officials will continue their search until they ‘exhausted all available resources’

Police say the migrants were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking

They were safely rescued and are now in custody of border patrol

It is unclear if the soldier knew of their alleged criminal activities

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans’ body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas and Mexico in an attempt to rescue two men from the current. Republican Texas Representative Chip Roy sent a quick ‘rest in peace’ message on Twitter upon the release of the deceased’s name. Illinois GOP Representative Mary Miller tweeted on Sunday: ‘Praying for Texas National Guard SPC Bishop Evans and his family. What a horrible tragedy for them to endure, he was only 22 years old.’ Evans’ death comes just one month before Title 42 is set to end, which will cause an even greater migration crisis at the southern border – where immigration agencies are already overwhelmed. National Guard from several states were deployed to assist with the influx of migrants since President Joe Biden took office last January.

Read more at the DAILYMAIL.COM