Bryan Kohberger allegedly stalked the four University of Idaho students ‘for weeks’ before the killings according to a friend of a cop who tracked him

The source said the suspect was seen wearing gloves after the murders, even to a supermarket because ‘he’s not stupid and has been very careful’

Kohberger was arrested at his family’s home on Friday following a more than month-long investigation

The source said cell phone data showed he was in the same area as his victims in the weeks leading up to their deaths

The man accused of the horrific slayings of four University of Idaho students was allegedly stalking them in the weeks leading up to the murders and wore gloves in public places after the killings. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was fastidious about not leaving his fingerprints behind after the murders, even wearing gloves when he entered a grocery store, according to a friend of one of the police officers assigned to follow him there. ‘He’s not stupid and has been very careful,’ the anonymous source said. While Kohberger was under surveillance in Pennsylvania, according to the source, police witnessed him appearing to try and avoid leaving any more DNA or fingerprints behind by taking protective measures in public. ‘A good friend of ours was one of the cops who has been following him the last couple days he,’ the source explained of their connection to the surveillance on Kohberger in Pennsylvania. ‘He followed him into a Giant (local grocery store) and wore gloves the entire time.’ They also allege that the prime suspect was stalking his victims ahead of the murders – with their cell phone locations matching up on several occasions. ‘Not sure if they ever interacted – but his cell phone pings followed their every move for weeks.’ Kohberger was arrested at his family’s home on Friday following a more than month-long investigation.

