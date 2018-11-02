FOX NEWS:

An Idaho elementary school came under fire after photos showed staff members dressed as the border wall for Halloween this week. The costume had the words “Make America Great Again” written over the front. The employees also wore costumes exploiting Mexican stereotypes.

Photos posted to the Middleton School District’s Facebook page showed staff members from the Middleton Heights Elementary School dressed up in cardboard to appear like a wall, KTVB reported.

The words “Make America Great Again” were written in red, white and blue. The teachers were also seen wearing sombreros and brightly colored ponchos. The word “Mexican” was written on a sombrero worn by a woman in the photo. The photos have since been taken down from the school’s Facebook page.

Josh Middleton, the superintendent of the Middleton School District, addressed the photos in a Facebook Live on Friday. Middleton confirmed the district was investigating the photos. Middleton said he was informed of the photos after he was contacted by a parent who expressed concern over the costumes.