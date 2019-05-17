FOX NEWS:

An Idaho man was arrested this week for the brutal 1996 rape and murder of an Idaho Falls woman — a slaying for which another man spent 20 years in prison.

Brian Leigh Dripps Sr., 53, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge for the June 1996 rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge, the Idaho Falls Police Department said at a press conference Thursday.

Using the process of genetic genealogy, Police Chief Bryce Johnson said that DNA from the original crime scene matched Dripps DNA. He also said Dripps had confessed to both the rape and murder in a subsequent interview.

Dodge was found murdered in her Idaho Falls apartment on June 13, 1996 at around 11 a.m. Authorities said she was raped before the killer slit her throat. Dripps was living right across the street from her at the time of the killing.