An ID connected to the murdered University of Idaho students was uncovered in suspected killer Bryan Kohberger’s car amid reports he may have been cyberstalking one of the victims.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of slaying Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, in their off-campus home back in November.

His connection to the students has remained unclear but an unsealed search warrant states officers found ID cards in his car six weeks after the killings.

Sources have now told News Nation belonged to somebody who lived in the Moscow residence.

A gag order on the high-profile trial means police would not confirm who the ID belonged to.

