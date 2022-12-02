Breitbart

Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently asked whether he supports the rights of Chinese citizens to protest against their communist government’s strict coronavirus policies – Cook remained completely silent. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn recently asked Apple CEO Tim Cook whether he supports the rights of Chinese citizens to protest against their communist government’s strict coronavirus policies which are viewed by the Chinese people as unrestrained abuses. “Hi Mr. Cook, do you support the Chinese people’s right to protest?” Vaughn asked. Cook remained silent as he arrived on Capitol Hill in Washington where he has a number of meetings scheduled with lawmakers this week. Vaughn then asked, “do you have any reaction to the factory workers that were beaten and detained for protesting covid lockdowns?” Cook continued to walk silently. Vaugh continued to ask: “Do you regret restricting AirDrop [Apple’s file-sharing system] access that protestors used to evade surveillance from the Chinese government?” Cook didn’t have any answer regarding his company’s recent restriction of iPhone tools allowing for easy communication by protesters.

