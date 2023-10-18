Iconic Jewish NYC deli vandalized with swastika after pro-Israel social media posts

A New York City deli was vandalized with a swastika in an anti-Semitic attack that took place after the eatery posted pro-Israel content on their social media.

The owner of the 2nd Avenue Deli told The Post that a tenant of the Upper East Side building alerted him that the storefront had been defaced with a hate symbol.

“This morning, we saw it,” Lebewohl said outside the restaurant. “It’s just horrible. It makes me sad.

“It’s sad that people just feel the need to say they hate Jews in 2023. That people can just be so open about it. That Jew hatred is out therein now people just feel more empowered to say it.”

This is the first time Lebewohl has a symbol of hate plastered on his building, but he said he has “always been prepared for that to happen.”

