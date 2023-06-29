CBS News

The 1920s G reat Gatsby-style home, the Collins Estate, was relocated on Thursday. The home is not included in the Art Deco Historic District in Miami Beach, therefore, it could’ve been demolished. But, thanks to the new owner of the property. It has a future. Daniel Ciraldo with the Miami Design Preservation League said, “we all know A1A, Collins Avenue, they helped pave the way to create the city, that we all know and love.” So, rather than demolish this historic piece of architecture, owner, Russ Weiner decided to preserve it and transform it into something unique. The old estate will soon be a guard and guest house nestled at the front of his extravagant Miami Beach estate. Weiner’s private residence will be constructed right behind it. “So you’ll have some of the old world mixed with the new world of Miami, the best of both worlds,” Weiner said. The total project comes with a hefty price tag of 100 million dollars and is expected to be completed in about five years.

Read more