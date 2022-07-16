The Sun

Three-time USAC national champion Bobby East has died aged 37 after being fatally stabbed in California on Wednesday. Police have identified Trent William Millsap, 27, as a suspect in the stock car racing driver’s alleged murder. East, which local police described as “possibly transient”, suffered a stab would in the chest at a 76 gas station in Westminster at 5:51pm. A statement from Westminster Police Department (WOPD) said: “The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. “Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma centre, where the victim succumbed to his injury.” WPD detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. WPD said: “Trent William Millsap, who fled the area prior to police arrival, is suspected of stabbing the victim.” Police have described the suspect as male, White, 6‘05” tall, muscular build, bald, with tattoos on his head, face, neck, chest, arms, and hands.

