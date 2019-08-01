NEW YORK POST:

The head of a massive human- and drug-trafficking ring in Michigan — and one of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “Most Wanted” suspects — has been busted after spending more than two years on the lam.

Darrick Bell, 50, was arrested Wednesday at the Econo Lodge in Monroe, where he was found with nearly $12,000 and suspected cocaine, federal authorities said.

Officials said he was behind a “sophisticated” ring that was run out of the now-demolished Victory Inn in Detroit.

He was arrested along with an unidentified woman who was with him and now faces drug charges, the Detroit Free Press reported.