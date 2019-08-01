NEW YORK POST:
The head of a massive human- and drug-trafficking ring in Michigan — and one of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “Most Wanted” suspects — has been busted after spending more than two years on the lam.
Darrick Bell, 50, was arrested Wednesday at the Econo Lodge in Monroe, where he was found with nearly $12,000 and suspected cocaine, federal authorities said.
Officials said he was behind a “sophisticated” ring that was run out of the now-demolished Victory Inn in Detroit.
He was arrested along with an unidentified woman who was with him and now faces drug charges, the Detroit Free Press reported.
More from the NY Post
Advertisements