CBS PITTSBURGH:

High winds continue to cause chaos across the East coast, and residents near Lake Erie are dealing with another problem caused by the winds, an ice tsunami.

That road was forced to close in some sections for drivers’ safety.

Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake,” police said. “Drive with caution.”

The National Weather Service in Buffalo posted warnings that wind speeds could reach up to 75 mph and cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.