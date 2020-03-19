WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency tasked with arresting, detaining, and removing illegal immigrants within the United States, will temporarily scale back its operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. “To ensure the welfare and safety of the general public as well as officers and agents in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will temporarily adjust its enforcement posture beginning today, March 18, 2020,” according to a statement from ICE, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER