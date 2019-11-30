WASHINGTON POST

Researchers have big outstanding questions about the puppy they have named Dogor — “friend” in a language of the Siberian area where the creature spent 18,000 years in permafrost. They’re still trying to figure out if the tiny animal is a dog or wolf. They wonder whether he could be part of the evolutionary bridge that turned a fierce wild animal into man’s best friend. They don’t have to speculate about what Dogor looked like, however, because icy conditions have left him remarkably frozen in time. Scientists can touch his fur, lift his padded paws and pull back his lips to bare small, yellowed teeth.

“Fantastic, right?” says Dave Stanton, a research fellow at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm who has been scrutinizing the long-lost canine. “We have quite a lot of ancient samples. … But this has got be one of the best-preserved.” The puppy was discovered last year by locals in Yakutia, said Sergey Fedorov, who heads the exposition hall at the Mammoth Museum of Russia’s North-Eastern Federal University. Dogor left the wilderness as a lump of soil and ice, but scientists could make out the head and paws of what they believed at first to be a young wolf.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON POST