FOX NEWS:

A New York Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official said Wednesday that sanctuary city policies make criminals feel more comfortable.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends First” with host Rob Schmitt, New York Field Office Director Thomas Decker said, “if you were a criminal coming to the United States illegally you would go to a sanctuary city.”

Last week, ICE arrested 32-year-old illegal immigrant Feliciano Perez-Bautista in White Plains, New York. Perez-Bautista is a Mexican national who was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department in July after facing charges of manslaughter and gang assault. He had been previously deported twice –in May 2013 and September 2014. He is now in ICE custody, awaiting his third deportation.

According to the Epoch Times, ICE lodged multiple detainers with Yonkers and Westchester police departments, but the requests were disregarded and Perez-Bautista was released under the county’s Immigrant Protection Act. Federal authorities were reportedly not notified.