The New York Post:

Federal authorities were conducting raids Sunday in major cities nationwide aimed at rounding up for deportation about 2,000 illegal immigrants already ordered out of the country, according to a senior government official.

“This is their job every day,” said US Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli, referring to “compassionate, loyal” Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, to CNN.

On Sunday, that meant scheduled sweeping raids through immigrant enclaves in nine of America’s biggest cities: New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco.

Their goal, a senior government official told CNN, was to apprehend about 2,000 illegal immigrants who had failed to comply with previous court orders to report to ICE for deportation.

“They’re not undocumented,” said Cuccinelli of those on the list. “They’ve got a court order on a piece of paper — a federal order — that says they’ve gotten due process.”

Those 2,000 people are among roughly 1 million people with removal orders, Cuccinelli said, although he stressed that ICE’s priority still remains the deportation of dangerous criminals.

He refused to guarantee that children wouldn’t be separated from their parents as the raids unfolded.