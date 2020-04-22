The Washington Times

The government’s top auditor gave ICE and the Border Patrol a mostly clean bill of health Tuesday when it comes to treatment of pregnant illegal immigrants, finding that while dozens of complaints of maltreatment are lodged, few of them can be substantiated. Complaints that were backed up included one instance where a pregnant woman in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasn’t given prenatal vitamins, according to the Government Accountability Office. Another substantiated complaint against the Border Patrol found that an agent had posted a picture and information about a pregnant woman online, violating the agency’s social media policy, the GAO said. That agent was suspended for two days.

