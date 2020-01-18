The New York Post:

The nation’s top immigration official said Friday that Mayor Bill de Blasio needs to “own” the death of a 92-year-old Queens woman allegedly killed as a result of his “sanctuary city” policy.

“The policies of the mayor make this city less safe,” said acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence.

“If you’re going to have a sanctuary city policy, just own it.”

