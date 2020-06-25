The Daily Beast:

He’s recently shared anti-Semitic memes, but the rapper and actor Ice Cube also has a history of anti-Semitic lyrics and was even once accused of ordering the beatdown of a rabbi.

On Wednesday afternoon, amid a global pandemic that’s killed more than 400,000 people, a civil rights movement for black lives hitting all 50 states (and beyond), and a billionaire author’s childhood-shattering campaign of hate, the rapper Ice Cube apparently decided it was the perfect time to unleash a torrent of tinfoil-hat conspiracies—including several anti-Semitic memes suggesting that Jews are fomenting the oppression of black people.

Yes, in between sharing memes positing Marvin the Martian as some sort of harbinger of anti-black racism (an odd claim, given Warner Bros.’ racist TV mascot), and alleging that Europeans destroyed the noses of sphinxes in ancient Egypt (long established as Russian disinformation), the star of Friday offered up a dog-whistle to his 5.3 million Twitter followers: a Star of David enveloping a black cube. He posted the image above a quadriptych of similar black cubes in four places around the world: California, New York, Denmark, and Australia:

The image in question, what those with vivid imaginations have come to call the “Black Cube of Saturn,” has ties to the occult—the entirely unsubstantiated idea being that it’s a sign of chaos. Further, placing it inside a Star of David heavily implies that the Jewish people are stoking the flames.

Just four days prior, Ice Cube posted an even more insidious meme on Twitter. Most troubling of all, the rapper and actor was accused in May 2015 of ordering his entourage to beat up a rabbi.

