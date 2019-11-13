ICE.GOV:

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present Mexican national, Jesus Romero-Bisos, after he was released from police custody despite a detainer lodged against him for multiple criminal charges, including rape.

By releasing a criminal alien with multiple offenses, the Philadelphia Police Department is putting their city at risk by letting this individual roam free to potentially harm others. Fortunately, ICE was able to locate and apprehend this individual before there was an opportunity to hurt someone else.

“ICE is willing to work with local law enforcement at all times,” said ICE Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona Flores-Lund. “ICE shares the city’s ultimate objective to protect public safety and national security while simultaneously preserving the critical community-police bond. Unfortunately, elected officials are putting politics before the law, and most significantly before the safety of the communities they swore to serve.”

Mr. Romero-Bisos was initially arrested October 17, 2019, for the criminal offenses of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor/sex offense, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Also on October 17, 2019, the Philadelphia Police department charged Mr. Romero-Bisos in a second scheme of criminal conduct with unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury, indecent assault without consent, simple assault and harassment.

That same day, ICE filed an immigration detainer with the Philadelphia Police Department. Despite a detainer lodged by immigration officials to take Mr. Romero-Bisos into ICE custody, the Philadelphia Police Department released him back onto the streets.