Dozens of illegal aliens were apprehended when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided multiple stash houses being used by human smugglers in an upscale neighborhood in Washington D.C., according to reports.

At least 73 illegal migrants were reportedly found at six residences in the northwest region of the nation’s capital, which is a ‘sanctuary city.’

Additionally, $95,000 and a small quantity of cocaine were seized during the busts.

In total, 60 adults and 13 minors illegally present in the United States were caught by ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News.

“The northwest quadrant contains some of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods, and the median home price is $750,000,” NBC reports, citing Redfin data.

“The documents don’t give addresses or neighborhoods for the houses where the migrants were living or say how many were being held in a single house.”

The news comes as an influx of illegal aliens to the D.C. area prompted Mayor Muriel Bowser to request the National Guard be activated “indefinitely” to mitigate the “humanitarian crisis.”

“The pace of arriving buses and the volume of arrivals have reached tipping points,” Mayor Bowser told the Biden regime in a letter. “Our collective response and service efforts have now become overwhelmed.”

