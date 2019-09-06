WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Immigration officials have arrested dozens of illegal immigrants, each a suspected or known human rights violator, as part of a nationwide sting.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 39 people, 30 men and 9 women, suspected of violating human rights. Of those arrested, 16 are suspected of committing a litany of other crimes including domestic violence, selling drugs, and illegally possessing a firearm, according to the agency.

The ICE sting, called Operation No Safe Haven V, took place from Aug. 27 to 29. Those arrested have come from countries including West Africa, Central America, and China.

“ICE will not allow war criminals and human rights abusers to use the U.S. as a safe haven,” acting ICE Director Matthew Albence said. “We will never stop looking for them and we will never cease seeking justice for the victims of their crimes.”

Fourteen immigrants from Central America are implicated in human trafficking crimes. The four immigrants arrested from China worked with the Communist Chinese government to perform forced abortions and sterilizations.