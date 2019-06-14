BREITBART:

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has arrested 140 illegal aliens, nearly a third of which have criminal records, in a five-day raid across multiple Midwest states.

ICE agents last conducted a raid across Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Wisconsin that resulted in the arrest of 140 illegal aliens, five of whom were women and the other 135 of whom were men.

Almost a third of the illegal aliens arrested in the raid, 42 in total, had prior criminal records and convictions but continued to live illegally in the U.S. after serving time. Those criminal records include convictions for crimes such as domestic violence, drunk driving, drug trafficking, identity theft, and causing hit-and-run accidents.