The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is telling GOP senators migrants from Central America are “renting babies” to make it easier to get across the U.S. border – the third time he has made the disturbing assertion in the past two months.

Mark Morgan discussed the information to underscore the border crisis, according to Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who was among the senators to attend a lunch briefing on the topic, The Hill reported Thursday.

“I can’t believe that this actually happens but that people down there in Central America or Mexico are renting babies to get across the border and then sending them back and renting them again to get across the border,” Grassley told reporters.

“The public doesn’t know about it. I hope you guys will help advertise that, assuming the information that I heard [Wednesday] was accurate because that’s a humanitarian crisis that we have to be concerned about.”

When reporters questioned whether Morgan had provided any proof, Grassley said he had not seen any evidence from Department of Homeland Security officials, Law and Crime reported, but signaled he believed it.

Morgan made the same assertion during a Fox News interview Wednesday night. The remarks start at the 4:15-minute mark.