Just like pretty much every other Western multinational corporation in existence, IBM is celebrating Pride and everything it represents, including the transgender mutilation and pharmaceutical drugging of children.

In a June 1 tweet, IBM announced that “We have #Pride in what defines us.” The technology corporation added that it “stands by those living boldly in the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Join us during Pride Month as we highlight the LGBTQ+ perspectives that define IBM,” the company added proudly.

These “perspectives” of course include putting pre-pubescent children on hormone-blockers while surgically altering, removing and/or replacing their natural genitalia for “gender affirming” purposes.

