International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi told the United Nations on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine are “playing with fire” by fighting around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Grossi warned “something very, very catastrophic could take place.”

“The first important safety pillar that exists in any nuclear facility is not to violate its physical integrity,” Grossi explained. “And unfortunately… this has happened. This happened and this continues to happen.”

“The physical attack, wittingly or unwittingly – the hits that this facility has received and that I could personally see and assess together with my experts – is simply unacceptable,” he warned.

Grossi and a 14-member team of IAEA inspectors visited Zaporizhzhia last week. They issued a grim report of their findings on Tuesday, warning that buildings housing “fresh” nuclear fuel and radioactive waste have been damaged in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

