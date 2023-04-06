An independent photojournalist named Oren Levy was violently assaulted by a deranged CBS News crew member while covering the Trump arraignment in New York City on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Member of the press assaults independent photographer @ViralNewsNYC while screaming “I will KILL YOU” outside NY courthouse today



Footage by @MeechMemezpic.twitter.com/BcsyxO68c4 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 4, 2023

The Post Millennial was the first outlet to cover the incident.

In the video below, a large, deranged black man grabs Levy by the jacket and shoves him back. He screams “don’t ever f**k with me” at Levy for an unknown reason.

An unnamed witness can be heard saying, “What’s wrong with you?” to the black crew member. The man finally lets Levy go and then yells, “I will kill you!” to the journalist.

Not shockingly, the CBS reporter with the black crew member who assaulted Levy lied about assailant’s name.

Levy told Blaze Media that he was filming Rep. George Santos (R-NY) before encountering the angry black individual. He also revealed the man started to bully him before the violent assault began.

