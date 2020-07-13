SimpleFlying.com – Alaska Airlines:

Unruly Passenger Forces Alaska Airlines A320 Back To Seattle

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to return to its destination this weekend after a passenger became unruly. The flight, taking off from Seattle-Tacoma and heading to Chicago, had to turn back just minutes into the flight and made a safe return to Sea-Tac.

Flying in the middle of a pandemic is nerve-wracking enough, what with all the checks and health forms and mask-wearing going on. What’s not going to make anyone feel any better is getting death threats from another passenger onboard.

For an Airbus full of Chicago bound passengers, however, this is precisely what happened. Shortly after taking off on Saturday night, the planeload of passengers were subjected to what has to be one of the most terrifying incidents any passenger could imagine.

As reported in the Seattle Times, a fellow passenger, considerately wearing his mask, begins walking up the aisle of the aircraft saying,

“I will kill everybody on this plane unless you accept Jesus was a black man.”

Luckily for the other passengers, an off-duty policeman happened to be on board and quickly accosted the angry passenger, with the help of a couple of others. By this time, he was yelling repeatedly,

“Die in the name of Jesus.”

