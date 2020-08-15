New York Post:

“I will burn this country down if it’s what it’ll take to see [the alleged shooter] burn in hell,” she wrote. “I’m ready to flip this country upside down.

“We will get our justice and I’m taking every damn body down right with him!”

The mother of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy shot dead while riding his bicycle outside his home vowed to get justice for her son, saying his accused killer will “rot in hell.”

Bonny Waddell took to Facebook to express her grief over the loss of her son Cannon Hinnant, who was playing near his father’s house in the city of Wilson Sunday when he was allegedly shot in the head by neighbor Darius Sessoms.

“This man will answer to me,” the aggrieved woman wrote in a post on Tuesday.

“That man will see me and my son through my face! This sorry excuse as a human being will rot in hell.”

She added: “My heart has been taken from me.”

Waddell said that the suspect knew her son and how “loving” he was since he lives next door to Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant.

In another post, she wrote about Cannon’s heartbroken sisters, ages 7 and 8, who were playing with him the day he was killed.

“They just lost a puzzle piece, their best friend, a piece of their heart,” Waddell wrote, asking for prayers for her daughters.

The devastated mom promised to go scorched earth in her pursuit of justice for Cannon.

“I will burn this country down if it’s what it’ll take to see [the alleged shooter] burn in hell,” she wrote. “I’m ready to flip this country upside down.

“We will get our justice and I’m taking every damn body down right with him!”

Police have not offered a motive for the shooting, though they have said it was not random.

USA Today adds:

Austin Hinnant was inside when he heard the gunshot. He went outside and ran to his dying son. There, he also saw a neighbor, Darius Sessoms, pacing with a gun.

“I have no idea why he would kill my son in front of his two sisters,” Hinnant told the station.

Hinnant said he was filled with rage but couldn’t leave his son’s side.

“I just scooped him up in my arms and held him — and held him, and I screamed: ‘Somebody help me. Please help me save my son. God, save my son, please.’ “

Even The Washington Post covers the story for a reason they make obvious in the final paragraph:

“Soon after it was reported, Cannon’s story was seized upon by some conservative outlets as an example of what they view as selective outrage among the left and the mainstream media. Amid a national reckoning over racial injustice, they pushed the claim that the story was being ignored because of race: Cannon was White, while Sessoms is Black. Police have given no indication that race was a factor in the crime, which received coverage in national outlets including USA Today, Fox News and CNN within five days of occurring. Cannon’s father and grandmother have said they do not believe the killing was racially motivated.”

CNN’s version of the story is headlined ’25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death …’ and features a giant picture of a WHITE GUY (likely Cannon’s father, but a very misleading combination of headlines & pictures).

More at The New York Post