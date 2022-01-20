NEW YORK POST:

What happened to the FBI?

I ask this as a retired FBI leader with a quarter-century of experience. Like many of us, I worriedly watched the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue hostage standoff unfold. When alerted that my former teammates on the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team had been deployed to handle the tactical resolution, I breathed a sigh of relief.

The HRT is the world’s premier domestic-counterterrorism team. It knows what it’s doing.

Reports from Congregation Beth Israel clearly indicated that a deranged 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram, was armed with a pistol and had taken a rabbi and three congregants hostage. Motive? Faisal was said to want the release of Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, convicted and sentenced to 86 years for her crimes.

And this is when things got kooky.

The FBI’s Dallas division’s special agent in charge, Matthew DeSarno, described the gunman to the press as “singularly focused on one issue, and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community.” I don’t blame SAC DeSarno — a former colleague — for this disbelieve-your-lying-eyes assessment. He takes his orders from FBI headquarters. And we exist in woke times.

Yes, sometimes investigations take time, and we don’t want to release inaccurate information. Yet this was a ground ball.

The White House asserted the FBI’s course correction a day later, allowing that, of course, the Colleyville synagogue hostage-taking was “terrorism-related.” Duh.

The Post recently reported an Asian woman was shoved to her death in front of a subway train. Police released the victim’s race but not the suspect’s. Why? The alleged perpetrator, a black man, was memorialized on The Post’s front page. Yet law enforcement must navigate wokeness in describing a suspect.

I was there for the genesis of the FBI’s transformation, when we ceased calling things what they are and began to use nebulous and ambiguous terms so as not to offend.

And my FBI experiences go beyond the tactical realm. I served in mid-level management and was appointed to an acting Senior Executive Service position. That’s the upper echelon of bureau leadership. My final position before I retired in 2016 was the special assistant to the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office. Understand this to be “the last man in the room” when the leader of the FBI’s largest field division made critical decisions.

