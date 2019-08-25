New York Post:

The pro-Trump winner of Ms. Nevada 2019 claims she was stripped of her title — and kicked out of the upcoming Ms. America pageant — for supporting conservative views in social media.

Katie Williams, 29, who was crowned in April, said in a video posted on Facebook that she was disqualified Sunday from the Ms. America competition, which is scheduled for Saturday.

“I just don’t understand how you can censor someone with conservative values when I’m not even really saying anything that’s bad,” Williams said in the post. “If I had more liberal views, less conservative views, this wouldn’t be an issue.”

In a statement, the Ms. America Pageant said Williams is “distorting the facts” about her disqualification.