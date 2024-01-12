I was forced to sit under dripping bag for entire Southwest flight: ‘Like Chinese water torture’

It was a round drip flight.

She had no trouble getting liquid on this plane: One California flyer allegedly had to sit under unidentified drippage from an overhead bag for an entire flight after the hostess refused to move her or the leaky luggage.

A video depicting the passenger’s 20,000 leagues under the seat saga has reportedly amassed 3.5 million views on TikTok.

“It was the worst experience on a plane I’ve ever had,” Sophie Shaw, 24, told Kennedy News. “It was like Chinese Water torture.”

The cabin cascade occurred last month while the passenger was flying from San Jose to Santa Ana, en route to see friends in Los Angeles.

