‘I was angry’: Sen. Ben Cardin says staffer who filmed gay sex ‘breached his trust’

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) has said he feels betrayed by the since-fired staffer who filmed himself having sex in a congressional office building.

“I was angry, disappointed,” the 80-year-old lawmaker told Fox News late Monday in his first comments about 24-year-old aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who admitted the raunchy session while crying about being a victim.

“It’s a breach of trust, all of the above,” he continued.

“It’s a tragic situation and it’s presented a lot of anger and frustration. I’m concerned about our staff and the way that they feel about this and the Senate staff.”

Cardin said he only learned about the video — which was filmed inside a locked hearing room at the Hart Senate Office Building, where nominees to the Supreme Court are grilled by senators — over the weekend.

